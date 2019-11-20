LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Laurens County School District 55 is asking the district school board for an approval to apply for a calendar waiver.
The school district said the issue will be discussed at the Nov. 25 board meeting.
Jody Penland, Assistant Superintendent for Pupil Services, said the district wants to modify the school calendar to get more instructional time before the Christmas break.
Currently, the school district has 85 days of instruction before the break and 95 after. Officials want to change this so they can get 90 of the required 180 instructional days before the break.
Penland said Laurens County District 56 is in the process of making similar changes, so 55 wants to operate on a similar schedule because for the past 15 years, both districts have used a joint calendar.
If the district school board approves the request, the district will then ask the state school board for permission to make the changes.
Greenwood School District 50 is also seeking a modified school calendar that would give students and teachers a 2-week break every 9 weeks with a shorter summer break.
