CLINTON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Laurens County deputies confirm a woman is in custody after a man was shot inside the Walmart distribution center in Laurens County early Sunday afternoon.
Sheriff Don Reynolds confirmed the details to FOX Carolina following a major law enforcement response to the center off of I-385
Reynolds says he does not know the condition of the man as of writing, but is holding a press conference near the area.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we collect details.
