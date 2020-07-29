LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said they will host their annual School Supply Drive on August 28 at the Laurens Chick-fil-A.
The drive will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Deputies said all supplies donated will go to Laurens County children in need.
Donations can also be dropped off at the Laurens County Sheriff's Office, located at 216 W. Main Street, during normal business hours through August 31.
MORE NEWS - More than $20 million in community grants awarded by Greenville Health Authority through its Healthy Greenville program
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.