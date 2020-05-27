Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff's Office took a moment on Wednesday to brag about their K-9 unit and bloodhounds, and to ask for a little help from the community.
The sheriff's office introduced their bloodhounds Sandy, Julie, Milo and Maggie. Both Maggie and Milo are new to the sheriff's office. Deputies say once Maggie completes her training, Sandy will be able to retire after nearly eight years of work.
The K-9 unit consists of Joeri, Hiro, Liberty, Diesel, Max and Pete. Deputies say all of them are used regularly on patrol. Joeri is certified in tracking, criminal apprehension, and clearing buildings in addition to several other certifications. Hiro is a certified in explosive detection, while Liberty and Pete are certified in tracking and narcotics detection. Max the youngest on the team is currently in training.
The sheriff's office says Diesel has been part of the team for eight years and at nine-years-old it's time for her to enjoy retirement.
It's in this that the sheriff's office is requesting the community's help. To replace Diesel, the sheriff's office will need to raise $7,000 to get a dog fully trained and ready to hit the ground running.
If you'd like to donate, you can do so by clicking here. Donations can also be dropped off at the sheriff's office located at 216 West Main Street in Laurens.
