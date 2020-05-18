LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office now has an online crime map that is publicly accessible.
The sheriff’s office said they partnered with WTH Technology to create the new platform.
Sheriff Don Reynolds said people can use the map to see where crimes have occurred and where registered sex offenders reside in the county.
Deputies will also use the map to list road closures, detours, and other urgent information, the sheriff said.
People can register to get a daily update email from the sheriff’s office as well.
The new map is here: http://laurenssc.wthgis.com/
