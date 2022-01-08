LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Laurens County Sheriff's Office announced their new community outreach program, Project SOS (Senior Outreach Services).
Deputies said Project SOS is a free program for residents 65 and older who live alone in Laurens County. Participants will get check-in visits or phone calls from Sheriff's Office staff and volunteers. During these visits, staff and volunteers will educate senior residents about crime and fraud prevention tips, talk to them about community concerns, make sure the place they live in is safe and provide them with medical ID cards.
Staff and volunteers will also check on the well-being of these residents and lend a listening ear if needed.
According to deputies, this program was designed to build relationships with local seniors before they need Project Lifesaver. Project Lifesaver provides bracelets to vulnerable adults who may wander from their homes. Deputies hope that Project SOS will help them grow closer to these seniors and create a plan of action before any issues arise.
“I am looking forward to working closer with our senior residents. Being proactive is important and I feel that this program will enable us to build lasting connections to a very important part of our community," said Sheriff Reynolds. "I want our seniors to know they are not alone.”
People can register themselves or family members at the Sheriff's Office or at Project SOS Application. Those interested in the program can also contact Courtney Snow at (864) 681-4509 or CSnow@lcsosc.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.