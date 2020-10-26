LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said Monday that they are taking applications from parents in the county who need help providing Christmas for their kids this year.
:2020 has been a rough year for many. Spread the word to those who may need assistance," LCSO spokesperson Courtney Snow stated in a news release. "Applications are available now through November 23rd and can be picked up in our lobby Mondays-Fridays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m."
Snow said all instructions are included with the application.
Businesses and community members who want to help provide for the program or adopt a child to purchase items for can call 864-681-4509.
