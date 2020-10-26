LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said Monday they will host a trunk or treat event for trick or treaters Friday evening.
The event will be at the sheriff's office from 5:30 to 7:30, or while supplies last.
The sheriff's office is located at 216 West Main Street.
