LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County Administrator John Caime is excited for the future.
“Right now we are in the process of re-finalizing the entire county,” he told FOX Carolina. “This sales tax is a wonderful tool for us to be able to address a lot of different things.”
He says quality of life projects – like a new agriculture center downtown, courthouse renovations, and a new facilities for those who protect the community – are all now possible.
“We’ve probably got about a quarter of $1 billion of things that we need to take care of in the county,” Caime explained. “But you can’t eat a quarter billion dollar elephant; you have to take it a spoonful at a time.“
“We need a new law enforcement center, and this is just one component of that,“ he added.
A new evidence room for the sheriffs department is one of those small spoonfuls that he says will make a big impact. Caime says this should’ve been done years ago, but they didn’t have the money they do now. The building was a cluttered mess when we toured back in 2018—Somethings sheriff Don Reynolds has publicly acknowledged the need to address multiple times.
“This is one of those projects that is important; fortunately the sales tax will pay for it,“ Caime said.
“It’s an old jail,“ he added. “It’s leaking, it’s got profound problems, and it’s out of space.“
In a statement today, Sheriff Reynolds also said that he knows taxation isn’t a word people want to hear, but that the minuscule increase will go along way in helping them get what is needed.
He and Caime also thanked citizens for their support, and added that this is just the first step.
“The work is just getting started here in Laurens County,” Caime said.
He expects substantial progress to be made, and possibly for completion to happen, in the next 2 to 3 years.
