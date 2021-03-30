LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Laurens County Council met and voted to terminate county administrator Jon Caime's contract effective immediately.
Chairman Brown Patterson said in a news release, "Mr. Caime has worked for the County since May of 2016, I appreciate all he has done for Laurens County and wish him well in future endeavors."
The county office has not released why Caime's contract was terminated.
Patterson said the council will discuss at the next regular meeting how they will move forward with the hiring process for a new county administrator.
Until then, Patterson said Dale Satterfield, the County’s Public Works Director will be acting administrator until further notice.
More news: Gov. Cooper extends Executive Orders on evictions moratorium, processing unemployment benefits and to-go cocktails
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.