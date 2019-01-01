Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sunday, a Laurens County EMS ambulance was involved in a single vehicle accident around 6:25 p.m after it ran down an embankment leading to railroad tracks.
Matt Pennington, Director of Emergency Medical Serivices, tells FOX Carolina that at the time of the crash, the ambulance was not transporting a patient or responding to any calls for assistance.
One person involved in the crash received minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.
As of now, Pennington says they are conducting an internal investigation of the events leading up to the accident.
We'll update when more details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.