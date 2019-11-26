(FOX Carolina) - Lauren’s County animal control officers are finding themselves busier than usual.
Monday morning they were called to a property and forced to seize 13 dogs.
The animal control facility supervisor, Geoff Brown says the recent seizure of animals has put a strain of the amount of space.
“39 animals total in the last three to four days with the capacity of 42,” Brown said.
Some of the animals were in bad shape when taken in.
"so we have to take all the animals on the property because if you take away the ones that area abused, you can't leave the other ones behind to get abused,” he said.
A little after 8:00 Monday morning they were called to yet another home in Laurens a county that ended up being condemned and wasn’t fit for human or animal inhabitation.
"One dog that was deceased from starvation and three other dogs that were severly emaciated, and eight other dogs that had ringworm all over them."
The penalty can be stiff for animal cruelty, depending on how many animals were taken from the property.
"They can look up to five years in prison per charge, per animal,” Brown said.
Because of all the animal seized, it’s been tough on workers to go into those various conditions to save animals but it’s worth helping them get another chance at life.
"We need help, we need adopters. Obvisouly as we dicussed we are over capacity. We need rescuers -- both local and nation wide that would step up and get some of the dogs we had here before. We had 51 dogs before we took in this 40."
