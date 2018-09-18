Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff's Office has responded to a business that has been burglarized twice in two days.
Deputies say 3S international, in Hickory Tavern, was broken into on September 17 and five welding machines were stolen.
Deputies tell us that on September 18, they were again called to this location for another break-in where more welding machines were stolen.
Deputies are asking for assistance in identifying these two suspects.
If you recognize them, you're asked to call the LCSO at 864-984-4967 or Crime Stoppers by calling 864-68-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.