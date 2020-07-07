LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Laurens County Council and Laurens County Chamber are partnering to offer micro-grants to Laurens County businesses impacted by COVID-19.
Applications will only be accepted during the following window: July 13, at 9:00 a.m. to Friday, July 24, at 11:45 p.m.
Grant funds can be used for any operating costs, including but not limited to wages and salaries, rent, mortgages and inventory; and/or for health and safety improvements.
To be eligible for the grant, businesses must be the following:
- Have a physical location in Laurens County or be a Laurens County-based, for-profit business.
- Have 10 or fewer full-time equivalent (FTE) employees, including the owner.
- Earn greater than $0 but less than $1 million in annual revenues (gross sales and receipts.)
- Have started operating prior to Jan. 1, 2020, and open and conducting business, in Laurens County on Feb. 28, 2020.
