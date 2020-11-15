LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner's Office says that it has identified the five victims of a collision that happened early Sunday morning in Laurens County.
The victims were identified by the coroner as:
Desmond Tareeq Ervin, age 28, of Laurens, SC
Brandon Lamar Westfield, age 30, of Laurens, SC
Carlos Jamarl Braddy, age 38, of Greensboro, NC
Abdul Jafar Aaron, age 28, of Woodruff, SC
Ahmad Rashad Williams, 33, of Laurens, SC
According to SCHP, the crash happened at approximately 2:16 a.m. on I-385 near mile marker 13.
Troopers said the driver of a 2014 Kia was traveling north in the southbound lane when it struck a 2020 Hyundai head on. The driver and passenger of the Kia both died on scene along with two passengers of the Hyundai.
Troopers said a third passenger of Hyundai was transported to the hospital where they later died.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this incident.
Stay tuned for more updates.
