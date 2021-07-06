LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Laurens County Coroner's Office says that it has identified the victim of a fatal wreck that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The coroner's office says they were requested to respond along W Main St. at around 1:00 a.m.
Laurens police say that the wreck happened at the intersection of W Main St. and Church St. According to police, the accident only involved a single vehicle.
The victim was identified by the coroner as 33-year-old Princess Kierra Fuller of Laurens.
Fuller died of blunt force trauma, according to a release from the coroner.
