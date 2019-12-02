Nick Nicholes passes away

Laurens County Coroner Nick Nichols passed away on December 2, 2019, his office confirmed. 

 Source: Laurens County Coroner's Office

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Coroner Nick Nichols passed away on December 2, according to officials close to him. He was employed by the Laurens County Coroner's Office. 

Officials close to Nichols informed FOX Carolina that he had been having medical issues prior to his passing. 

It is unclear is arrangements have been made at the time. His remains will be transported to Fletcher Funeral Home in Fountain Inn. 

MORE NEWS - Spartanburg One confirms school bus involved in accident, troopers reporting no injuries

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.