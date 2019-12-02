LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Coroner Nick Nichols passed away on December 2, according to officials close to him. He was employed by the Laurens County Coroner's Office.
Officials close to Nichols informed FOX Carolina that he had been having medical issues prior to his passing.
It is unclear is arrangements have been made at the time. His remains will be transported to Fletcher Funeral Home in Fountain Inn.
