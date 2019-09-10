LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Laurens County Council District 4 held a special election on September 9th, and as of 8 p.m. the unofficial results are in. The election was held after the District 4 seat became vacant.
W. Brown Patterson ran unopposed for the council seat, and came out on top, according to documents from the election committee.
Patterson totaled 109 votes, against a write in option, which only received about 19 votes.
MORE NEWS
A sixth person died from vaping-related lung disease. Here's what you need to know
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.