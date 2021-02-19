WARE SHOALS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Laurens County Sheriff's Office says that two suspects are in custody after a shooting incident that took place on Sunday in Ware Shoals.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to reports of a gunshot victim on Gethsemane Circle and learned that the victim had been allegedly been assaulted by two suspects.
Deputies say they identified the suspects as Stephan Wayne Kneece and Devin Xavier Hawkins.
LCSO says that both suspects involved in the incident are in custody.
Stephen Wayne Kneece is charged with attempted murder and is being held at the Johnson Detention Center, according to deputies.
The sheriff's office says that Devin Xavier Hawkins is in custody in Greenville County on unrelated charges but will also be charged with attempted murder.
According to the sheriff's office, the victim's gunshot wound was not life threatening.
Laurens County deputies say that they are searching for Jordan Celeste Duvall of Pelzer for neglecting to report a crime.
Anyone with information on Duvall's whereabouts should contact the Laurens County Sheriff's Office at (864) 984-4967.
