Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office are looking for Jeffrey Ronald Taylor, who they say failed to show up for a court appearance.
On November, 28, Taylor was found guilty of charges including trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Deputies say bench warrants were issued for Taylor's failure to appear in court and are now seeking the public's help in locating him.
If you know his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-984-4967.
