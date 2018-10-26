FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County deputies need your help finding a man who went missing from Fountain Inn on Friday.
Fred Lee Timms, 76, was last seen walking around the Allen Bridge Road area. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, beige hat, and glasses.
Fred stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
Family members tell FOX Carolina Fred has dementia and diabetes, and that he has not wandered off before. They also say he knew the area before, but not so much now.
If you know where he is, give LCSO a call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.