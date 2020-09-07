LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County School District 55 announced Monday that students will begin the new school year on a "red" schedule, meaning all e-learning, beginning Tuesday and for the rest of the week after DHEC's latest COVID-19 case update.
While Laurens County had been listed as having “Moderate” virus spread for the past two weeks, according to Monday's report, the county had jumped back up to a “High” rating.
The school district had planned to start the school year on a hybrid or "yellow" schedule, but said those plans have now been reversed.
LCSD 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas sent out a call alert to parents at approximately 2 p.m. Monday announcing a change from the “Yellow” hybrid phase schedule to the “Red” all eLearning schedule.
Thomas said, “We are certainly disappointed that we will not be able to bring our students into the school buildings as originally planned. Our greatest concern, of course, is for the health and safety of students, staff, and the broader community. This report from DHEC indicates that we have not yet turned the corner with this pandemic. We are, however, well prepared for this shift and we are excited to begin the new school year on September 8th.”
LCSD 55 is using the DHEC reports each week to determine the proper phase of operations for students and staff. A “High” rating triggers the “Red” phase, which is all eLearning.
The school district will notify parents when hybrid learning can begin.
