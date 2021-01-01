LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - A GoFundMe has been created for a first responder family in Laurens County after a fire on New Year's Day took everything from them.
According to the GoFundMe, half of Cody Heithold and Mary Moss' home caught on fire early Friday morning causing the couple to lose all of their clothing and personal items in the fire. The couple's son's clothing and personal items also received smoke damage.
Heithold is a police officer with the Clinton Police Department while Moss works for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).
Major Chris Martin of the LCSO created the GoFundMe and said, "Laurens County is a community that cares about their first responders and these first responders need your help today! They need help starting 2021 off with a new place to live, clothes, food....they need help starting over. Anything you can do to help would be amazing. Also, please keep them in your prayers'.
