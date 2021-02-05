LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Attorney General's Office says that Mountville man has been arrested on 20 charges relating to the sexual exploitation of minors.
According to a release from Attorney General Alan Wilson, 52-year-old Michael Vaughn Ellison was arrested on Thursday by investigators with the Attorney General's Office for possessing multiple files of child sex abuse material.
Ellison is charged with 20 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, an offense that carries up to 10 years for each count, according to the release.
The Attorney General's Office says it will prosecute this case.
