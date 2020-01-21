LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) Reverend David Kennedy says he and his church members collect canned goods and food to help those who can't help themselves. It's what he says he's done for years throughout Laurens County not only inside the New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church soup kitchen, but also on the front lines of marches and protests.
"I said as long as I live, I'll fight racism," Kennedy said.
It's why he says he fought for years to get the Redneck Shop in Laurens shutdown. It's where he met Michael Burden, a self-confessed Klansman who lived there.
"On the inside they had Klan robes," Kennedy said.
Kennedy says the owner of hte shop kicked Burden out and he had to live in his truck. During one protest, Burden called Kennedy's name.
"We don't have anywhere to go and we don't have any food to eat," Kennedy said.
He says he took Burden and his family to get some food and helped them find a temporary place to live.
"I told them get all the food you need for the night, get enough for breakfast- up until lunch-time," he said.
Kennedy says Burden later confessed he tried to kill him more than once.
"He said, "I had you in my aim and I loved where I was because I could make a good get-a-way," Kennedy said.
Now, their story is hitting the big screen in a movie called "Burden." It stars Forest Whitaker as Reverend David Kennedy and singer, Usher.
"Forest did a good job portraying me," Kennedy said."Usher is really playing my Assistant Pastor Reverend Clarence Simpson."
Kennedy says he wants the movie to show people despite what many may think or see, there are new beginnings.
"Regardless how much you get criticized, condemned, lied about, suffered the consequences if you're doing those things that embody real love for mankind," Kennedy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.