LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County deputies say a man and woman all but cleaned out a home near Lake Greenwood, forcing investigators to recover most of the property from three different locations.
LCSO says the home on Co-Op road was broken into on May 25. Deputies say nearly everything was stolen out of the home, and on May 29 they had their suspects. Deputies were then able to get to the locations in Laurens to recover the property.
Investigators say 37-year-old Holly Pearson Tredway and 53-year-old James Michael Smith are responsible for the burglary, and are now booked into the Johnson Detention Center.
Tredway and Smith are both charged with 1st- and 2nd-degree burglary and grand larceny.
"I’m thankful our investigators were able to recover as much of the property as they could and put these people behind bars where they belong," said sheriff Don Reynolds. "Prison is the only place for anyone who preys on the innocent, hardworking members of our community.”
