CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County deputies say a man who's been in jail before for drug trafficking was caught again on Thursday, but this time he also had a child with him.
Deputies say Shannon Leon Williams was stopped on Highway 56 North in Clinton, and found that he had 242 grams of methamphetamine and a large quantity of other drugs, including marijuana, ecstasy, suboxone pills, and fentanyl powder. They also say that Williams had a child with him at the time, tacking on an additional charge to the drug charges he currently faces.
Williams now faces the following charges:
- Trafficking Meth In Excess of 200 grams
- Possession of Fentanyl, 3rd or subsequent offense
- Possession of Ecstasy, 3rd or subsequent offense
- Possession of Schedule III Narcotics, 2nd or subsequent offense
- Possession of Marijuana, 2nd offense
- Unlawful Conduct toward a child
Deputies saw Williams has an extensive criminal history, including jail time in 2017 for trafficking meth and possession of marijuana and 9 different pending criminal charges at the time of his arrest. However, sheriff Don Reynolds says Williams' history goes back even further.
“This repeat offender has a long criminal history dating back to the late 90’s and was currently out on bond for trafficking meth and numerous other charges when he was arrested today," said Reynolds. "It’s frustrating dealing with repeat offenders who should be in prison, but we will not allow these drug dealers to damage our communities with this poison.”
