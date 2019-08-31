LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County deputies say their bloodhound was crucial in tracking down a suspect that lead deputies on a car chase Saturday night.
LCSO says they tried to stop the man around 7 p.m. after observing him potentially involved in a drug transaction. Deputies say he refused to stop for a deputy and began the chase from Hillcrest Drive onto the 2600 block of Highway 14. LCSO says the man eventually crashed his car and fled on foot, but their bloodhound tracked him down in a residence.
The suspect was identified as Lawrence Woodruff, and LCSO says he was taken into custody without incident.
Deputies found cash, marijuana, other narcotics, and a handgun while processing the scene.
Sheriff Don Reynolds praised his deputies, saying “In just a short amount of time, our Bloodhound Team has proven to be invaluable once again. I appreciate the time and effort put into this by all deputies involved and I am grateful that everyone is safe tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.