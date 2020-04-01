Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Starting today, Laurens County School District 55 will be placing WiFi equipped school buses across the county for students to access the internet and internet-based classroom materials.
The following locations will have access at the corresponding times:
- Laurens Terrace - 9 a.m - 12:45 p.m.
- Springfield Churc - 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Laurens Villa - 9 a.m - 12:45 p.m.
- Eastside Church - 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Graystone Estates - 9 a.m - 12:45 p.m.
- Friendship Baptist Church - 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Carriage Farms - 9 a.m - 12:45 p.m.
- Center Rabun Missionary Church - 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Meadowbrook - 9 a.m - 12:45 p.m.
- Spring Street Apartments - 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Hilltop Apartments/Laurens Glen - 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Riverfork Road - 9 a.m - 12:45 p.m.
- Branch Church - 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
The district says these buses will be on location April 1 - April 3. They will not be available April 6 - April 13, for spring break. They will return to operation on Monday through Friday beginning April 14.
