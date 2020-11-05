Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, Laurens County School District 55 announced the remainder of the Raider football season will be shut down due to concerns of COVID-19.
According to the district, on Wednesday, November 4, an active member of the football program tested positive for COVID-19.
District officials say the individual had been asymptomatic until the day of the test, and had previously been in contact with other members of the team prior to exhibiting symptoms.
District spokesperson, Ed Murray, said, “We will directly notify all students and staff that came into close contact with the infected individual within 24 hours following confirmation of the positive case. Those that were in close contact will remain off campus for up to 14 days to ensure they do not have the virus to help prevent any further spread.”
“While we do not have reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individual have reason to be concerned,” added Murray, “we ask everyone, as always, to watch for symptoms of COVID-19.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 can manifest in the following ways:
- Temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher when taken by mouth;
- Sore throat;
- New uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing (or, for students with a chronic allergic/asthmatic cough, a change in their cough from baseline);
- Diarrhea, vomiting, or abdominal pain; or
- New onset of severe headache, especially with a fever.
