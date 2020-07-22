Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, the Laurens County School District 55 Board of Trustees released details of their finalized re-opening plan for the 2020-2021 school year.
As part of their plan, the board says they have decided to move the start of the school year to September 8, the day after Labor Day.
Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas said,"the additional time prior to the start of school gives us the best chance of returning to face-to-face instruction for five days each week."
In addition to face to face learning, two other re-opening scenarios were approved by the board. Each scenario is based on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in Laurens County falling into a low, moderate, or high risk category.
"If school were to start today, it would be an eLearning environment for all students (Red Days). If the risk of COVID-19 is identified as “moderate,” students would attend school face-to-face two days each week and be involved in eLearning for the remainder of the week (Yellow Days). Students would be split into “green” and “gold” groups based on the first letter of their last name to determine the days they would actually attend school (either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday with all students doing eLearning on Wednesday)," the district said.
Only when DHEC determines the risk level in Laurens County is low, would schools open for full in-person instruction five days a week.
Superintendent Thomas assures parents that all eLearning in the fall will not be like what parents saw in the spring. Courses will be taught by a regular Laurens County School District 55 teacher. There will also be live-streamed virtual instruction provided, which will be recorded for later viewing.
More news: LIST: Tentative back-to-school dates announced so far by Upstate districts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.