LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County School District 55 said they will begin the new school year in the Yellow Phase (hybrid learning schedule) for students based on color group.
On the first week of school, the Green Team will attend on Tuesday, September 8 and Wednesday, September 9. The Gold Team will attend on Thursday, September 10 and Friday, September 11.
“Green” and “Gold” are the designations given to the groups of students who will attend school two days each week on a hybrid schedule. On the other three days of the week, students will be working in an eLearning environment.
LCSD 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas said the hybrid schedule is in place because DHEC says COVID-19's spread is moderate in Laurens County.
Thomas added, “We are pleased with the report from DHEC and we are very hopeful that this positive trend will continue and we will soon be able to return to full five day per week face-to-face instruction with our students. We ask that everyone continue to observe recommended safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in order to help slow its spread.”
MORE NEWS - SC sees 505 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 42 additional deaths
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.