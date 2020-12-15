LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas announced that the district will move to eLearning after the holiday season.
Dr. Thomas said LCSD 55 will re-open on Jan. 4, 2021 in the eLearning model, which still includes periods of live virtual instruction from teachers.
“We are asking the community to observe quarantine protocols as much as possible during that week. We believe this will allow us to return to full 5-day per week face-to-face instruction on January 11, 2021 with minimal disruptions in operations thereafter,” notes Thomas.
Student Nutrition Services Director Wanda Knight added, “We will provide curbside meal pick-up at our schools from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, January 4 – 6, 2021. The Wednesday meal pick-up will include meals for Wednesday – Friday for that week.”
