Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County School District 55 announced they will release plans to return-to-school by Friday, July 24.
The district says the handbook they will share will provide plans for health, safety and learning throughout the school district.
Officials say the handbook will be guided by recommendations set forth by local, state and federal government public health officials.
At this time, the district says their plan is awaiting final approval by the State Superintendent.
At this time, the district plans to reopen September 8, the day after Labor Day.
The district says they are working as fast as possible to provide the community with accurate and approved descriptions of what the beginning of the year will entail.
The districts plan will be available on their website here.
