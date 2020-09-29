LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the Laurens County School District (LCSD) 55 Board of Trustees announced changes to the attendance schedule and other district updates.
LCSD 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas said the school district should remain in the hybrid phase of operations when the risk of the spread of COVID-19, as determined by the Department of Health and Environmental Controls (DHEC), is either medium or high.
Thomas said beginning October 12, 2020, LCSD 55 will have 5K and 1st grade students returning to 5-day face-to-face instruction based the district's ability to provide appropriate social distancing in those classrooms.
Thomas stated in a news release, “We are awaiting the arrival of additional plexiglass ordered through the state that will allow us to increase the number of students we may safely have on campus.” LCSD 55 will add other groups of students as the district works out the logistics using plexiglass or other means to properly social distance students.
LCSD 55 also mentioned the extension of free meals with curbside pick-up through December 31, 2020 and innovative arts grants received by five of LCSD 55’s nine schools.
