Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, Laurens County School District 55 issued an update on their preparations for school to return in the fall of 2020.
The district says they are looking for the best way to educate children while continuing to follow safety protocols. With that in mind, the district recently issued a survey to parents, family, and staff.
The district says face-to-face learning was only preferred by 23.6 percent of those surveyed, while 17.5 percent indicated they favored all e-learning with no face-to-face interaction.
The district released the following in their update:
Phase one recommendations from the AETF include the creation of a local task force for planning the opening of schools. This is already in place for LCSD 55 and its purpose is to be the hub for big-picture, pandemic related, school re-entry planning. Thomas says, “We are looking into the best ways to continue educating our children while also following proper safety protocols.” Another phase one step is an early survey of parent/family/staff preferences, which LCSD 55 has completed. The results of the survey show a wide range of preferences. A normal 5-day per week face-to-face schedule was preferred by only 23.6% of survey respondents. Another 17.5% indicated they favored all e-learning with no face-to-face interaction. When considering alternative schedules, 16.5% recommended staggered days and another 8.8% recommended staggered morning/afternoon schedules to minimize the number of students on campus at any given time. Another 6.2% of respondents indicated a preference for a start date after Labor Day with a normal 5-day week. These are the top five responses to the survey. The balance of the responses were spread across multiple options (a cumulative total of 27.4%). Finally, results of the survey also indicate that some families are planning to keep their children at home. The district is working on a Virtual Academy option to serve these children.
The district says they will meet on July 7 to discuss both structure, logistics and program delivery models for curriculum and instruction.
LCSD 55 serves the communities of Laurens, Waterloo, Gray Court, Hickory Tavern, and their surrounding residents in the northwestern half of Laurens County, SC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.