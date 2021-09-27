LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Laurens County Sheriff's Office confirmed that it's Animal Control division will hold free pet adoptions on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
According to the sheriff's office, all adoptions include deworming, heartworm tests, vaccination, preventative measures for ticks and fleas, as well as spay and nurturing services.
The events will be held at Animal Control located at 79 Mt. Vernon Church Rd. from noon to 5:00 p.m.
For more information, click here.
