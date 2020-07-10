Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, the Laurens County Speedway made the announcement that they will be closed for the next two weekends.
Officials said the decision was not an easy one, and required much thought and consideration. The speedway says ultimately it would be in the best interest of the racing family and community to close for July 11 and July 18 to do their part in lowering COVID-19 numbers.
"This is TOTALLY our decision so please don’t start blaming or pointing fingers at anyone. This has not been an easy decision for us because we don’t want to lose fans or drivers but this is a business decision and we feel it is the right thing to do at this time."
Officials also said they will be rescheduling the Miss LCS and Miss Teen LCS pageants for a later date.
The online auction scheduled for July 21-24 and yard sale for July 25 will continue as planned.
