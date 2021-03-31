LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - LCSD 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas says all Laurens District 55 High School (LDHS) students and staff will move to eLearning for the final two days before spring break.
According to LCSD 55, due to the high school reporting a total of 99 staff and students out for COVID-related reasons, all staff and students will move to eLearning on Thursday, April 1 and Friday, April 2.
“Students in all other LCSD 55 schools will continue to attend face-to-face,” Thomas added in a news release. “This may also cause other students who are bus riders to arrive home a little earlier than usual.
Curbside meal pickup at LDHS will be available on Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 11:15 – 11:45 a.m. for any high school students who want to pick up multi-day meals.
