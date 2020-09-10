Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Laurens County School District 55 says they will remain in the Red "eLearning" phase of operations through Friday, September 18.
District officials say they will always try to give parents as much advance notice as possible regarding school operations. They even responded to the criticism from parents about the last minute change on Monday, September 7.
"This past Monday, we were forced to make a quick decision based on the September 7th report from DHEC. That decision was consistent with board approved guidelines, as it required an immediate shift from hybrid to eLearning in response to an unexpected worsening of local COVID-19 conditions," District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas said.
The district says it will re-evaluate the Red status based on the DHEC report scheduled to be released on September 14th but the earliest possible date for a shift in the learning phase will be Monday, September 21, 2020.
The district says each Monday they will assess the threat level for the spread of COVID-19 and design their response to help reduce that threat as quickly as possible.
District officials say it is possible that the district will start school on Monday in a less restrictive phase but, based on the DHEC report that comes out each Monday afternoon, make the decision to shift to a more restrictive phase on Tuesday.
District spokesperson, Ed Murray, clarified, “These decisions are based on the threat of spreading the disease and not on the number of actual cases that exist. Therefore, we may have a low number of cases while still being at high risk for the spread of COVID-19. It is the risk of spread that we are trying to reduce and that determines our phase of operations.”
“As a parent of students in LCSD 55,” added Thomas, “I understand the stress this uncertainty places on our families. As a district, we are committed to ensuring that both safety and educational opportunity are the foundations for the work we do and the choices we make. We do not make these decisions lightly but we must follow the existing protocol that has been put in place.”
