LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Laurens family is trying to figure out how to start over after losing everything in a house fire Wednesday.
The fire was on Irby Avenue, and most of the family's possessions were lost to the flames and smoke.
Firefighters said they were called to the home around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.
The family was cooking dinner when grease caught fire in the kitchen.
Two adults and three children, ages 2, 4, and 6.
Three adults in the neighboring home were also evacuated, firefighters said.
The family said they lost everything in the blaze, including their Christmas presents, which were in a closet.
A GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign was setup to help the family.
Firefighters also rescued three pet snakes and posted photos of them with the reptiles on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.