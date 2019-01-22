LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Laurens High School graduate is now defending the United States as part of the US Air Force, according to the Department of Defense.
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Monique G. Phillips-Jones recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The intensive, eight-week program included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Phillips-Jones is the daughter of Rotonza Phillips of Decatur, Georgia, and Colen Jones Jr. of Piedmont, South Carolina. She is also a 2011 graduate of Laurens District 55 High School and earned an associate degree in 2016 from Virginia College in Greenville.
