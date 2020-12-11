LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- A Laurens man was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to multiple charges, according to a release from the Eighth Circuit Solicitor's office.
28-year-old Kevin Boyce Patterson pleaded guilty to attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent crime, according to solicitor David Stumbo's office.
According to the release, the charges stem from an incident that took place in April of 2019 when Patterson was visiting the emergency room at Prisma Laurens County Memorial Hospital with family when ER staff found out that Patterson had a gun.
When hospital security personnel confronted Patterson about this, the solicitor's office says that he fired multiple shots before fleeing, hitting one of the hospital's security officers.
Officers pursued Patterson and took him into custody after shooting him in the forearm, according to the release.
Solicitor David Stumbo shared his thoughts on the sentencing in a release.
“It is a blessing that the innocent people in the emergency room, including the brave officers who confronted and eliminated the threat, were not killed or critically injured that night. I hope this long sentence in a maximum-security prison sends a message to criminals like Kevin Patterson who want to terrorize innocent people with guns that it will not be tolerated.”
Patterson was sentenced by Circuit Judge Thomas Hughston, according to the release.
