LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Laurens police chief said SLED has been asked to investigate a captain in the department.
Chief Krissy Cofield said a Patrol Captain was placed on paid administrative leave while SLED investigates what the chief calls a personnel matter.
A SLED spokesman confirmed the agency is investigating after receiving the request. The spokesman said no other details were immediately available.
