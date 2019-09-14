LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Three people are in the hospital after a collision in Laurens unfolded Saturday evening.
Laurens police chief Krissy Cofield tells FOX Carolina the collision unfolded just before 10 p.m. on Church Street, near Anderson Drive. Cofield says a motorcycle and car collided, injuring the driver of the car and the two occupants on the motorcycle.
All three were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Cofield also tells FOX Carolina further updates are expected for Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.