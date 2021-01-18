LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Chief of Police Krissy Cofield with Laurens PD says they are on scene investigating an armed robbery at a convenient store.
According to the Chief Cofield, deputies are responding to the armed robbery at Laurens Handee Mart on Church Street. She said no one has been hurt.
The chief says the only info that they have on the suspects are that there is one male and one female. Their vehicle is a 2011-2004 Black Ford Explorer with tan or gray trim and factory alloy wheels and possibly a paper tag.
Laurens Police Department is investigating.
Stay tune as we work to learn more.
