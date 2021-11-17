LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department is holding 'Fill-a-Cruiser" toy drive to benefit their Christmas in the City campaign.
The department's toy drive on Friday, Nov. 19 will take place at the Laurens Walmart located at 922 East Main Street from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Toys for children between the ages of newborn and seventeen will be accepted.
