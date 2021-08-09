LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- Police in Laurens say they are working to identify an individual seen giving a tattoo to someone at a McDonalds in the Laurens area.
According to police, officers are also working to identify the person receiving that tattoo as well as the employees and managers on duty.
Laurens Police Department says it is working with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to hold those who participated accountable.
McDonald's released a statement about the alleged incident on Monday.
“In our restaurants, nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of our customers & employees. The conduct reported yesterday is not in line with the values of our organization or in line with our expectations for how restaurants should be run. We are investigating the incident and will take appropriate action to ensure that my restaurant is both a safe place for my employees to work and for my customers to enjoy.”
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
MORE NEWS: City of Greenville to require masks at public meetings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.