LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Laurens Police Department need help identifying a man who stole a vehicle Tuesday morning.
The department said the man entered the Gulf Station on Highway 14 at 7:40 a.m. and stood in the old restaurant part of the store. Several minutes later an individual driving a white 2011 Dodge Charger with a license plate reading: PGW856 pulled up to the front of the store and walked inside. Short after, police said the suspect exited the store, got into the Charger and drove off.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Laurens Police Department at 864-984-3531 or 911.
