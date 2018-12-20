LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said investigators are trying to identify a woman who may be connected to an armed robbery at a gas station.
Police said the Scotchman on North Harper Street was robbed on December 11 around 9 p.m.
Police said the primary suspect was a man wearing dark clothes and a bandana over his face.
Investigators also want to identify a woman seen on surveillance footage who police said may also be a suspect in the robbery.
The woman was driving a white 2000 model Lexus. Police said the male suspect also fled in a white car.
Anyone with information is asked to call Laurens County Crime Stoppers at 68-CRIME.
